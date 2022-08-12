Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Position Trimmed by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Group 1 Automotive worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

