Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $213.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.