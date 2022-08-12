GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 529,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,233,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

