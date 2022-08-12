GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,635,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,569,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

