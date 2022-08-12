GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director Sells $249,848,625.00 in Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GXO Logistics Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE GXO opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
