Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 808.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 335,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

