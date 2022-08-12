Harvest Finance Price Reaches $57.65 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $57.65 or 0.00241954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008087 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,192 coins and its circulating supply is 680,175 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.