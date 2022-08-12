Hathor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.81 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $38.51 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 910,833,008 coins and its circulating supply is 234,888,008 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

