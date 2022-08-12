Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $48.12.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawkins by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
