HC Wainwright Trims Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price to $46.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 25,751 shares of company stock valued at $516,694 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,383,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.