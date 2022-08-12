Head to Head Comparison: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -104.91% -36.81% Bitfarms 18.88% 10.75% 8.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 4.54 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -7.13 Bitfarms $169.49 million 2.04 $22.13 million $0.18 9.67

Analyst Ratings

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Similarweb presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 128.30%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.30%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Similarweb.

Volatility and Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Similarweb on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

