Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
HSCS stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
