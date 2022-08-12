Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

HSCS stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

