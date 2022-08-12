HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDELY. Barclays cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

