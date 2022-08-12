Helbiz (HLBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

HLBZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 21,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,152,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Helbiz has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 327,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $203,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,872,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,702.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 51.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helbiz by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

