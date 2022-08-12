Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203,964 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,548,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

