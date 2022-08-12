Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 27,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

