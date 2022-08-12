Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

