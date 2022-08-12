Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
