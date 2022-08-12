Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

