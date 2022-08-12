HEX (HEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.31 Million

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $10.97 billion and approximately $12.31 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00524097 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.01845931 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001956 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00286835 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000805 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
