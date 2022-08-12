HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.