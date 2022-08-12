HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,502 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE CLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,580. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.