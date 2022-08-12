HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

