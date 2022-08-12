HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries comprises about 3.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 140.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.35%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

