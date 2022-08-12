HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.47. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.