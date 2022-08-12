Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,559.50 ($18.84) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,643.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,842.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,625 ($31.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

