Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HGV opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 408,417 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

