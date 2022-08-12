Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $43.48 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
