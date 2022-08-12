Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) & SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Head-To-Head Analysis

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Hino Motors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 Hino Motors $13.00 billion 0.23 -$754.11 million ($13.48) -3.88

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% Hino Motors -6.15% -3.88% -1.73%

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Hino Motors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

