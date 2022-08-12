HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLTRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Clarus Securities dropped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.