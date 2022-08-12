Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Holley has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.