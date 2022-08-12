Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.2% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $188.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

