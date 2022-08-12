HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.