HOPR Price Tops $0.0836 on Major Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $537,018.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

