HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 2.7%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €74.40 ($75.92) and last traded at €74.75 ($76.28). Approximately 9,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.85 ($78.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($130.61) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.