Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,714. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

