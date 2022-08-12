Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 3,624 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5,752.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.14. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,665. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

