Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 707 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.86. 26,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,625. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

