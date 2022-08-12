Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,411 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

