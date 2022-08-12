Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Thor Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

THO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.