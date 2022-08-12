Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $989,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

