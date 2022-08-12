Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $79.19 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

