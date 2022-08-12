Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,443. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.