Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 608.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $388.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

