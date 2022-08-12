Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 3,328 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 2.0 %

PINS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233,676. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.