Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.65. 379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

