HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. HP comprises about 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 100,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

