HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 548.40 ($6.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.99. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 980.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($90,804.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

