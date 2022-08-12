HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $425.00 at Oppenheimer

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.60.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $384.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.89. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

