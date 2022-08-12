HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

HyperCash (HC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $460,753.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,793.17 or 0.99982975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00148012 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00268604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004686 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

