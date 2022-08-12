HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $61,557.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,176.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066499 BTC.

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

